Still in its spot

Cosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago

Jupiter’s famous storm not on the way out yet, expert suggests.

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot is healthy despite looking like it’s dying

Newscientist - 20 hours ago

The Red Spot on Jupiter seems to be breaking apart, but a computer model suggests the vortex is fine and it’s the clouds above the storm that are being shredded

Reports of Jupiter's Great Red Spot demise greatly exaggerated

Phys.org - 20 hours ago

The shrinking of the clouds of the Great Red Spot on Jupiter has been well documented with photographic evidence from the last decade. However, researchers said there is no evidence the vortex ...

Jupiter's Great Red Spot is great again and always was, scientist says - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 2 hours ago

Rumors of the super-storm's death have been greatly exaggerated, according to a team of engineers.

Jupiter's Great Red Spot won't die anytime soon, researcher says

FOXNews - 3 hours ago

Having been continuously observed since 1830, Jupiter's Great Red Spot has fascinated researchers. But despite recent reports that the clouds involved are shrinking, the storm continues to be ...

Jupiter’s Red Spot might not be a goner after all

ZME Science - 19 hours ago

Give it up for the most resilient storm in our solar system.

Astronomers claim that reports of Jupiter's Great Red Spot demise are 'greatly exaggerated' 

Daily Mail - 19 hours ago

The storm, which is bigger than planet earth, has been visibly shrinking since it was first observed over 200 years ago - but clouds could be to blame say researchers at the University of California.

Jupiter's Great Red Spot Storm Isn't Dying Anytime Soon

SPACE.com - 20 hours ago

Despite the apparent shrinkage of clouds in Jupiter's Great Red Spot, the storm itself is still going strong, new research suggests.

