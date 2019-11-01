Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Drag can lift birds to new heights, researchers find

TechXplore - 3 hours ago

Future aerial design may owe a nod of thanks to five parrotlets flapping around in an instrumented flight chamber at Stanford University. They revealed that counter to conventional understanding ...

Drag can lift birds to new heights, Stanford researchers find

Eurekalert - 3 hours ago

Recordings of birds taking off and landing have revealed that conventional ideas about the role of lift and drag during flight might need revisiting. The work could influence the design of aerial ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer