Drag can lift birds to new heights, researchers find

Drag can lift birds to new heights, researchers findTechXplore - 3 hours ago
Future aerial design may owe a nod of thanks to five parrotlets flapping around in an instrumented flight chamber at Stanford University. They revealed that counter to conventional understanding ...
Drag can lift birds to new heights, Stanford researchers findEurekalert - 3 hours ago
Recordings of birds taking off and landing have revealed that conventional ideas about the role of lift and drag during flight might need revisiting. The work could influence the design of aerial ...