First in vitro Puerto Rico crested toad gives scientists hope

A critically endangered Puerto Rican toad was for the first time born via in vitro fertilization as U.S. scientists attempt to save it from extinction, officials announced Friday.
Researchers have successfully hatched a toad using IVF for the first time. Named Olaf, this Puerto Rican crested toad was born using eggs from captive toads and sperm from those in the wild.