Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

First in vitro Puerto Rico crested toad gives scientists hope

Phys.org - 1 hours ago

A critically endangered Puerto Rican toad was for the first time born via in vitro fertilization as U.S. scientists attempt to save it from extinction, officials announced Friday.

Meet Olaf! The world's first toad hatched using IVF from frozen semen

Daily Mail - 11 hours ago

Researchers have successfully hatched a toad using IVF for the first time. Named Olaf, this Puerto Rican crested toad was born using eggs from captive toads and sperm from those in the wild.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer