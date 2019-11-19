Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
When snakes had legs

Fossil analysis adds more pieces to the evolutionary puzzle.

New fossils shed light on how snakes got their bite and lost their legs

New fossils of an ancient legged snake, called Najash, shed light on the origin of the slithering reptiles.

Fossil reveals how ancient reptiles had limbs and cheekbones for 100million years

Researchers from Australia, Canada and Argentina worked on the study, which involved putting the remains of an ancient species of snake called Najesh through a CT scan.

Prehistoric snakes had limbs for 70M years, new study shows

Researchers have found fossilized evidence that snakes had limbs, as well as cheekbones, around 100 million years ago.

Beautifully Preserved Skull of 'Biblical Snake' with Hind Legs Discovered

Scientists have unearthed an amazingly preserved skull of an ancient snake with hind limbs, revealing more about the origin of snakes and how they lost their legs.

Snakes had legs, cheek bones 100 million years ago

The discovery of the fossilized remains of an ancient primitive snake species suggests rear-legged snakes living during the Cretaceous Period still had a cheek bone.

How Snakes Got Their Bite But Lost Their Legs

The evolution of the snake body has captivated researchers for a long time because it represents one of the most dramatic examples of the vertebrate body's ability to adapt. A limited fossil ...

An ancient snake's cheekbone sheds light on evolution of modern snake skulls

Palaeontologists adds a new piece to the puzzle of snake evolution.

