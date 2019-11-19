When snakes had legs Cosmos Magazine - Wed 20 Nov 19 Fossil analysis adds more pieces to the evolutionary puzzle.

Fossil reveals how ancient reptiles had limbs and cheekbones for 100million years Daily Mail - 3 hours ago Researchers from Australia, Canada and Argentina worked on the study, which involved putting the remains of an ancient species of snake called Najesh through a CT scan.

Prehistoric snakes had limbs for 70M years, new study shows FOXNews - 7 hours ago Researchers have found fossilized evidence that snakes had limbs, as well as cheekbones, around 100 million years ago.

Beautifully Preserved Skull of 'Biblical Snake' with Hind Legs Discovered Livescience - Wed 20 Nov 19 Scientists have unearthed an amazingly preserved skull of an ancient snake with hind limbs, revealing more about the origin of snakes and how they lost their legs.

Snakes had legs, cheek bones 100 million years ago UPI - 6 hours ago The discovery of the fossilized remains of an ancient primitive snake species suggests rear-legged snakes living during the Cretaceous Period still had a cheek bone.