The brightest light in the Universe

The brightest light in the UniverseCosmos Magazine - 12 hours ago
Telescopes pick up the afterglow of a violent explosion.
Hubble studies gamma-ray burst with the highest energy ever seenPhys.org - 12 hours ago
New observations from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have investigated the nature of the gamma-ray burst GRB 190114C.Hubble studies gamma-ray burst with the highest energy ever seen, Eurekalert - 12 hours ago
Hubble Studies Gamma-Ray Burst with the Highest Energy Ever Seen, Newswise - 12 hours ago
How two gamma-ray bursts created record-breaking high-energy photonsScienceNews - 13 hours ago
Light packing up to 1 trillion electron volts of energy bolsters a theory for how these cosmic explosions produce such high-energy radiation.
First detection of the cosmic monster explosions with ground-based gamma-ray telescopesPhys.org - 13 hours ago
The strongest explosions in the universe produce even more energetic radiation than previously known: Using specialized telescopes, two international teams have registered the highest energy ...
The Most Powerful Explosions in the Universe Emit Way More Energy Than Anyone ThoughtSPACE.com - 11 hours ago
Gamma-ray bursts, the most powerful kinds of explosions known in the universe, can generate even more energetic light beams than astronomers previously realized, according to a set of new studies.
Stellar Death Releases Some of the Highest-Energy Light Ever SeenLivescience - 12 hours ago
These bursts release more energy in a few seconds than the sun would produce in its lifetime.
Violent cosmic explosion produces the most energetic gamma-ray burst ever detected - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 12 hours ago
A star died to bring you the story of GRB 190114C, a record-setting gamma-ray burst triggered by an epic blast.
A violent explosion in a distant galaxy breaks the record for the brightest light ever seenDaily Mail - 12 hours ago
The burst likely came from a massive supernova explosion. The study was led by a team in Western Australia but involved an international effort with hundreds of scientists studying the data.
First detection of gamma-ray burst afterglow at highest energiesSpaceDaily - 3 hours ago
Heidelberg, Germany (SPX) Nov 21, 2019 Gamma-ray bursts, extremely energetic flashes following cosmological cataclysms, emit very-high-energy gamma-rays long after the initial burst. This ...
NASA's Fermi, Swift missions enable a new era in gamma-ray scienceSpaceDaily - 3 hours ago
Greenbelt MD (SPX) Nov 21, 2019 A pair of distant explosions discovered by NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope and Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory have produced the highest-energy light ...NASA's Fermi, swift missions enable a new era in gamma-ray science, Eurekalert - 8 hours ago
The tera from outer spaceSpaceDaily - 3 hours ago
Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Nov 21, 2019 Gamma-ray bursts are the most energetic phenomenon known to humankind. Although short-lived, they outshine stars and even galactic quasars. They usually display ...The tera from outer space, Eurekalert - 12 hours ago
Researchers Discover Highest-Energy Light From a Gamma-ray BurstNewswise - 11 hours ago
An international team of researchers, including two astrophysicists from the George Washington University, has observed a gamma-ray burst with an afterglow that featured the highest energy photons--a ...Researchers discover highest-energy light from a gamma-ray burst, Eurekalert - 12 hours ago
Highest-energy light from a gamma-ray burst everScienceDaily - 11 hours ago
Gamma-ray bursts are the most powerful explosions in the cosmos. These explosive events last a fraction of a second to several minutes and emit the same amount of gamma rays as all the stars ...
Astronomers discover most energetic gamma-ray burst everScienceDaily - 11 hours ago
Gamma-ray bursts are the most energetic phenomenon known to humankind. Although short-lived, they outshine stars and even galactic quasars. They usually display energies in the region of tens ...
Hubble studies gamma-ray burst with highest energy ever seenEurekalert - 11 hours ago
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has given astronomers a peek at the location of the most energetic outburst ever seen in the universe -- a blast of gamma-rays a trillion times more powerful than ...
Breaking the limits: Discovery of the highest-energy photons from a gamma-ray burstEurekalert - 12 hours ago
(Max Planck Institute for Physics) Gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) are brief and extremely powerful cosmic explosions, suddenly appearing in the sky, about once per day. They are thought to result from ...
Gamma-ray bursts with record energyEurekalert - 12 hours ago
(Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron DESY) The strongest explosions in the universe produce even more energetic radiation than previously known: Using specialised telescopes, two international ...
First detection of gamma-ray burst afterglow in very-high-energy gamma lightEurekalert - 12 hours ago
(Kavli Institute for the Physics and Mathematics of the Universe) An international team of researchers observe a gamma-ray burst, an extremely energetic flash following a cosmological cataclysm, ...