Ribose, a sugar needed for life, has been detected in meteorites ScienceNews - 2 hours ago Samples of rocks that fell to Earth contain a key molecular ingredient of RNA, part of life’s genetic machinery.

NASA finds sugars on meteorites for first time in a step for theory that life evolved from Asteroids Daily Mail - 21 hours ago NASA says that they've found the first evidence of sugars on meteorite specimens which adds to a growing body of evidence that their parent objects, Asteroids, carry building blocks for life.

Your RNA May Have Come from Space, Meteor Study Suggests Livescience - 21 hours ago Scientists have detected ribose and other bioessential sugars in ancient meteorite samples for the first time, suggesting that RNA may have come from space and played a crucial role in the origins ...

Scientists Find Sugar in Meteorites, Now Let Me Lick Them Gizmodo - 24 hours ago Researchers found evidence of sugar molecules in primitive meteorites, according to a new study. Now, if you please, I would like to taste the rocks.Read more...

NASA finds 'extraterrestrial sugar' on meteorites, which may have 'led to the origin of life' FOXNews - Wed 20 Nov 19 It's common for asteroids in the Solar System to carry water, one of the essential building blocks for life. But now, NASA researchers have found sugar molecules on two different meteorites, ...

Sugars essential to life detected in meteorites, a first UPI - Tue 19 Nov 19 For the first time, scientists have identified sugars essential to life inside meteorites.

Sugar delivered to Earth from space Newswise - 20 hours ago Researchers from Tohoku University, Hokkaido University, JAMSTEC, and NASA Goddard Space Flight Center investigated meteorites and found ribose and other sugars. Sugar delivered to Earth from space, Science Blog - 24 hours ago

Sugar delivered to Earth from space, Eurekalert - Thu 21 Nov 19

