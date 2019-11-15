Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Image: Hubble spots a curious spiral

Phys.org - 23 hours ago

The universe is simply so vast that it can be difficult to maintain a sense of scale. Many galaxies we see through telescopes such as the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, the source of this ...

Hubble Spots a Curious Spiral

Watts Up With That? - 3 hours ago

From NASA Nov. 15, 2019 Hubble Spots a Curious Spiral The universe is simply so vast that it can be difficult to maintain a sense of scale. Many galaxies we see through telescopes such as the ...

Hubble captures portrait of unique spiral galaxy

UPI - 16 hours ago

NASA shared a new Hubble Space Telescope image Friday featuring a galaxy that looks a lot like the Milky Way upon first glance.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer