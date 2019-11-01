Evidence found of magnetic reconnection generating spicules on the sun

Evidence found of magnetic reconnection generating spicules on the sunPhys.org - 17 hours ago
An international team of researchers has found evidence that magnetic reconnection is the source of spicule generation on the surface of the sun. In their paper published in the journal Science, ...
Realigning magnetic fields may drive the sun’s spiky plasma tendrilsScienceNews - Thu 14 Nov 19
Solar spicules emerge near counterpointing magnetic fields, hinting that self-adjusting magnetism creates these filaments, which may heat the corona.
A Million Geysers of Plasma Spout from the Sun, and Scientists May Finally Know WhySPACE.com - Thu 14 Nov 19
When it comes to the mystery behind what causes jets of plasma that regularly erupt from the sun, clues have now emerged suggesting magnetic clashes on the surface of the sun may be the culprits.
Millions of Gargantuan Plasma ‘Spicules’ Might Be Spreading Heat Around the Sun’s AtmosphereLivescience - Thu 14 Nov 19
The sun's surface is covered by millions of enormous plasma jets known as spicules at any given moment. Now, researchers think they know why.
Images from NJIT's big bear solar observatory peel away layers of a stellar mysteryPhys.org (news wire) - 8 hours ago Images from NJIT's big bear solar observatory peel away layers of a stellar mystery, Eurekalert - 10 hours ago
Magnetic reconnection on sun's surface launches solar spiculesEurekalert - Thu 14 Nov 19
(American Association for the Advancement of Science) New observations of solar spicules, ubiquitous jet-like plasma features that punctuate the sun's atmosphere, suggest they are generated ...