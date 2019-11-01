Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Using aluminum and lasers to make bendable glass

Phys.org - 1 hours ago

An international team of researchers has found a way to make bendable glass using lasers fired at crystalline aluminum oxide. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes ...

Making glass flex, not fracture

Cosmos Magazine - 19 hours ago

It must be dense and flawless, study suggests.

Overcoming glass brittleness

Science Now - 21 hours ago

Flexible glass paves the way for virtually unbreakable smartphone screens

Chemistry World - 6 hours ago

Aluminium oxide films could find use in flexible electronics and durable batteries if manufacturing problems can be overcome

A glass that isn't brittle

CandEN - 21 hours ago

Alumina glass films can flex and stretch without fracturing

