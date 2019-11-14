Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Image of the Day: Fukuipteryx Fossil

The Scientist - 3 hours ago

This ancient bird has a modern tail bone.

A New, Prehistoric Bird Sheds Light on How They Took to the Skies

Discover Magazine - 17 hours ago

An artist's reconstruction of what Fukuipteryx prima may have looked like. (Credit: Masanori Yoshida) It was a typical Japanese summer — hot, humid and cloudy — when archaeologists pulled ...

Strange pigeon-sized bird that flew above the dinosaurs 120 million years ago is unearthed in Japan

Daily Mail - 2 hours ago

About the size of a pigeon, the creature had grey and brown feathers. It could shake its tail, and possibly flap its wings.

Stunning Fossil Discovery Uncovers the Second-Most Primitive Flying Bird

Gizmodo - 22 hours ago

Paleontologists in Japan have uncovered the fossilized remains of a 120-million-year-old flying dinosaur that’s seriously shaking up the bird family tree.Read more...

120M-year-old bird that lived during the age of dinosaurs discovered in Japan

FOXNews - 23 hours ago

The fossils of a bird that lived 120 million years ago, during the age of dinosaurs, have been discovered in Japan.

Dinosaur-Era Bird Preserved in 3D Could Rewrite History of Flight

Livescience - 23 hours ago

A previously unknown species of primitive bird has a tail feature associated with flight in modern birds.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer