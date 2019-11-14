Image of the Day: Fukuipteryx Fossil The Scientist - 3 hours ago This ancient bird has a modern tail bone.

A New, Prehistoric Bird Sheds Light on How They Took to the Skies Discover Magazine - 17 hours ago An artist's reconstruction of what Fukuipteryx prima may have looked like. (Credit: Masanori Yoshida) It was a typical Japanese summer — hot, humid and cloudy — when archaeologists pulled ...

Strange pigeon-sized bird that flew above the dinosaurs 120 million years ago is unearthed in Japan Daily Mail - 2 hours ago About the size of a pigeon, the creature had grey and brown feathers. It could shake its tail, and possibly flap its wings.

Stunning Fossil Discovery Uncovers the Second-Most Primitive Flying Bird Gizmodo - 22 hours ago Paleontologists in Japan have uncovered the fossilized remains of a 120-million-year-old flying dinosaur that’s seriously shaking up the bird family tree.Read more...

120M-year-old bird that lived during the age of dinosaurs discovered in Japan FOXNews - 23 hours ago The fossils of a bird that lived 120 million years ago, during the age of dinosaurs, have been discovered in Japan.