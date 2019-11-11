Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Finding Nemo's cousins

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

The fish made famous in Finding Nemo can see ultraviolet (UV) light and may use it as a 'secret channel' to find both friends and food, according to researchers.

Finding Nemo's cousins, Eurekalert - 6 hours ago

UV vision helps anemonefish find their friends

UPI - 35 minutes ago

It's easy to get lost in a coral reef. To locate friends and family, anemonefish evolved the ability to see ultraviolet light.

Finding Nemo's cousins: Meet the little fish that can see UV light

ScienceDaily - 1 hours ago

New research reveals anemonefish can see UV light and may use it as a secret channel find their friends and food, while evading predators.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer