Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

Scientists further refine how quickly the universe is expanding

Phys.org - Fri 8 Nov 19

Wielding state-of-the-art technologies and techniques, a team of Clemson University astrophysicists has added a novel approach to quantifying one of the most fundamental laws of the universe.

Scientists further refine how quickly the universe is expanding, ScienceDaily - 9 hours ago

Clemson scientists further refine how quickly the universe is expanding

SpaceDaily - 11 hours ago

Clemson SC (SPX) Nov 11, 2019 Wielding state-of-the-art technologies and techniques, a team of Clemson University astrophysicists has added a novel approach to quantifying one of the most ...

Clemson scientists further refine how quickly the universe is expanding, Eurekalert - Fri 8 Nov 19
Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer