Creating fake rhino horn with horse hair to help in saving the endangered rhinoPhys.org - 15 hours ago
Published today in Scientific Reports they hope their method will provide a blueprint to create credible fakes that could eventually flood a market which has decimated the wild rhino population.Creating Fake Rhino Horn with Horse Hair to Help in Saving the Endangered Rhino, Newswise - 7 hours ago
Creating fake rhino horn with horse hair to help in saving the endangered rhino, Eurekalert - 15 hours ago
Scientists create fake rhino horn out of horse hair - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 2 hours ago
But it's an open question whether flooding the black market with artificial horns will reduce poaching of the majestic animals.
Innovative fake rhino horn may curb poachers' market, scientists sayFOXNews - 5 hours ago
Scientists have invented a technique for constructing a fake rhino horn they hope will put a dent in the illegal horn market.
Fake RHINO horn made from horse hair created by scientists to deter poaching of endangered speciesDaily Mail - 9 hours ago
The fake horns, created by researchers from the University of Oxford, are designed to confuse buyers, and diminish the demand for real rhino horns.