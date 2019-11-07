Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
DNA Analysis of Ancient Rome Reveals a Cosmopolitan Megacity

(Credit: leoks/Shutterstock) A new collection of DNA from ancient Romans spanning 12,000 years shows how the population of the empire’s capital shifted along with its politics. Published ...

Scholars have been studying Rome for hundreds of years, but it still holds some secrets—for instance, relatively little is known about the ancestral origins of the city's denizens. Now, an ...

During its long history, Rome has been shaped by a tremendous amount of genetic diversity. It was, new research suggests, one of the earliest urban melting pots.

Scholars have been all over Rome for hundreds of years, but it still holds some secrets - for instance, relatively little is known about where the city's denizens actually came from. Now, an ...

(Stanford University) Despite extensive records of the history of Rome, little is known about the city's population over time. A new genetic history of the Eternal City reveals a dynamic population ...

