OpenAI Releases Fake News Bot It Previously Deemed Too Dangerous

Extremetech - 10 hours ago

Machine learning , artificial intelligence, ai, deep learning blockchain neural network concept. Brain made with shining wireframe above multiple blockchain cpu ...

OpenAI publishes text-generation tool that can write believable fake news

Techspot - 12 hours ago

Back in February, OpenAI revealed an artificial intelligence dubbed GPT-2 that's capable of writing convincing fake news using snippets as a starting point. The organization saw the high potential ...

Turns Out Elon Musk-Backed OpenAI's Text Generator Is More Funny Than Dangerous, For Now

Gizmodo - Thu 7 Nov 19

Elon Musk-backed non-profit OpenAI, which claimed to have developed a machine learning-powered text generation software so powerful that it couldn’t be ethically released to the public, has... ...

AI company releases text-generating robot despite concerns it could be used to create fake news

Daily Mail - Thu 7 Nov 19

OpenAI, which is backed by Elon Musk, detailed its system, called GPT-2, in February, but stopped short of releasing it over concerns that it might be used to proliferate spam and fake news.

OpenAI's Dangerous Text-Generating AI Goes Live For Potential New Breed Of Fake News

HotHardware - Thu 7 Nov 19

Deepfake photos and videos have fooled many people, but can text-generated articles be just as convincing? OpenAI recently published the full version of “GPT-2: 1.5B”, a text-generating ...

OpenAI published the tool that writes disturbingly believable fake news

Engadget - Thu 7 Nov 19

In February, OpenAI announced that it had developed an algorithm that could write believable fake news and spam. Deciding that power was too dangerous to unleash, OpenAI planned a staged ...

OpenAI has published the text-generating AI it said was too dangerous to share

The Verge - Thu 7 Nov 19

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge The research lab OpenAI has released the full version of a text-generating AI system that experts warned could be used for malicious purposes. ...

