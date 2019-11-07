OpenAI Releases Fake News Bot It Previously Deemed Too Dangerous

OpenAI Releases Fake News Bot It Previously Deemed Too DangerousExtremetech - 10 hours ago
Machine learning , artificial intelligence, ai, deep learning blockchain neural network concept. Brain made with shining wireframe above multiple blockchain cpu ...
OpenAI publishes text-generation tool that can write believable fake newsTechspot - 12 hours ago
Back in February, OpenAI revealed an artificial intelligence dubbed GPT-2 that's capable of writing convincing fake news using snippets as a starting point. The organization saw the high potential ...
Turns Out Elon Musk-Backed OpenAI's Text Generator Is More Funny Than Dangerous, For NowGizmodo - Thu 7 Nov 19
Elon Musk-backed non-profit OpenAI, which claimed to have developed a machine learning-powered text generation software so powerful that it couldn’t be ethically released to the public, has... ...
AI company releases text-generating robot despite concerns it could be used to create fake newsDaily Mail - Thu 7 Nov 19
OpenAI, which is backed by Elon Musk, detailed its system, called GPT-2, in February, but stopped short of releasing it over concerns that it might be used to proliferate spam and fake news.
OpenAI's Dangerous Text-Generating AI Goes Live For Potential New Breed Of Fake NewsHotHardware - Thu 7 Nov 19
Deepfake photos and videos have fooled many people, but can text-generated articles be just as convincing? OpenAI recently published the full version of “GPT-2: 1.5B”, a text-generating ...
OpenAI published the tool that writes disturbingly believable fake newsEngadget - Thu 7 Nov 19
In February, OpenAI announced that it had developed an algorithm that could write believable fake news and spam. Deciding that power was too dangerous to unleash, OpenAI planned a staged ...
OpenAI has published the text-generating AI it said was too dangerous to shareThe Verge - Thu 7 Nov 19
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge The research lab OpenAI has released the full version of a text-generating AI system that experts warned could be used for malicious purposes. ...