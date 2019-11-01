New fossil find sheds light on how humans learned to walk

New fossil find sheds light on how humans learned to walkPhys.org - 52 minutes ago
How did humans learn to walk upright?
Fossils provide new insights into when apes began to walkCosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago
They may also reveal a common ancestor of humans and great apes.
Did apes first walk upright on two legs in Europe, not Africa?Newscientist - 3 hours ago
An extinct ape that lived in Germany 11.6 million years ago may have been bipedal – even though bipedality is the hallmark of more human-like species
Ancient ape offers clues to evolution of two-legged walkingNature News - 3 hours ago
Nature, Published online: 06 November 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-03418-2Discovery of creature that lived in the trees but stood on its hind legs suggests bipedalism emerged ...
Fossil ape hints at how walking on two feet evolvedNature News - 3 hours ago
Nature, Published online: 06 November 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-03347-0Approximately 11.6-million-year-old fossils reveal an ape with arms suited to hanging in trees but ...
Fossils suggest tree-dwelling apes walked upright long before hominids didScienceNews - 3 hours ago
A partial skeleton from an 11.6-million-year-old European ape still doesn’t answer how hominids adopted a two-legged gait.
'Astonishing' fossil ape discovery revealedBBC News - 3 hours ago
Fossils of a newly-discovered ancient ape could give clues to how walking on two feet evolved.
12 million-year-old ape fossil with straight legs could be missing link between primates and humansDaily Mail - 2 hours ago
Named Danuvius guggenmosi after a Celtic river god, the find of the broad-chested primate in southern Germany also pushes back the timeline for when walking on two feet began.
Ancient Ape with 'Human Legs' and 'Orangutan Arms' Moved Like No Other Creature on EarthLivescience - 3 hours ago
This weird locomotion has never been seen until now.