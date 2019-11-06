Uber in fatal self-driving crash had software flaws, US agency says ABC Science - 3 hours ago The company's autonomous test vehicles have been involved in 37 crashes over the prior 18 months, US agency the National Transportation Safety Board reveals as ...

NTSB Finds Uber Self-Driving Car in Fatal Crash Saw Victim, But Wasn't Programmed to Handle Jaywalkers Gizmodo - 9 hours ago Federal investigators have determined an Uber self-driving car that killed 49-year-old pedestrian Elaine Herzberg in Tempe, Arizona in March 2018 lacked programming to either recognize or respond ...

In review of fatal Arizona crash, U.S. agency says Uber software had flaws Reuters Technology - 12 hours ago An Uber self-driving test vehicle that struck and killed an Arizona woman in 2018 had software flaws, the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday as it disclosed the company's autonomous ...

Uber test vehicles involved in 37 crashes before fatal self-driving incident Reuters Technology - 16 hours ago Uber Technologies Inc's autonomous test vehicles were involved in 37 crashes in the 18 months before a fatal March 2018 self-driving car incident, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) ...