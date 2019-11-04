Lasers can silently issue 'voice commands' to your smart speakers

Lasers can silently issue 'voice commands' to your smart speakersEngadget - 4 hours ago
Laser pointers can apparently trick smart speakers, phones and tablets into following voice commands to open doors or make purchases, even from hundreds of feet away. Researchers from ...
As handy as smart speakers can be, the fact they’re always listening can make them a little creepy — remember how smart speaker makers were caught using humans to listen to voice ...
Usually you have to talk to voice assistants to get them to do what you want. But a group of researchers determined they can also command them by shining a laser at smart speakers and other ...
A group of researchers have published results from a shocking experiment that shows how voice controlled smart devices can be operated remotely using targeted laser beams.
MEMS mics respond to light as if it were sound. No one knows precisely why.
Hackers Can Use Lasers to ‘Speak’ to Your Amazon Echo or Google HomeWired Security - 17 hours ago
By pointing lasers tuned to a precise frequency at a smart assistant, researchers could force it to unlock cars, open garage doors, and more.