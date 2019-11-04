Lasers can silently issue 'voice commands' to your smart speakers Engadget - 4 hours ago Laser pointers can apparently trick smart speakers, phones and tablets into following voice commands to open doors or make purchases, even from hundreds of feet away. Researchers from ...

Your Amazon Echo or Google Home could be fooled by a laser ‘speaking’ words The Verge - 8 hours ago As handy as smart speakers can be, the fact they’re always listening can make them a little creepy — remember how smart speaker makers were caught using humans to listen to voice ...

Researchers used a laser to hack Alexa and other voice assistants CNN - 11 hours ago Usually you have to talk to voice assistants to get them to do what you want. But a group of researchers determined they can also command them by shining a laser at smart speakers and other ...

Laser can be used to simulate a human voice and hack into Google Home and other smart devices Daily Mail - 11 hours ago A group of researchers have published results from a shocking experiment that shows how voice controlled smart devices can be operated remotely using targeted laser beams.

Researchers hack Siri, Alexa, and Google Home by shining lasers at them Arstechnica - 16 hours ago MEMS mics respond to light as if it were sound. No one knows precisely why.