Cosmological crisis: We don't know if the universe is round or flat Newscientist - 13 hours ago An analysis of data from the Planck space observatory suggests the universe is spherical, which would be a major headache for cosmologists

New evidence suggests the universe is curved and not flat like previously believed Daily Mail - 5 hours ago A new study could change everything we know about the universe. Data from the cosmic microwave background suggests gravity bends its microwaves hinting towards a curved universe.

Our universe may be a giant loop, new study claims FOXNews - 8 hours ago The universe may actually be curved, like a giant inflated balloon, a new study claims.