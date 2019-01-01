Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Cosmological crisis: We don't know if the universe is round or flat

Newscientist - 13 hours ago

An analysis of data from the Planck space observatory suggests the universe is spherical, which would be a major headache for cosmologists

New evidence suggests the universe is curved and not flat like previously believed  

Daily Mail - 5 hours ago

A new study could change everything we know about the universe. Data from the cosmic microwave background suggests gravity bends its microwaves hinting towards a curved universe.

Our universe may be a giant loop, new study claims

FOXNews - 8 hours ago

The universe may actually be curved, like a giant inflated balloon, a new study claims.

The Universe Might Be a Giant Loop

Livescience - 13 hours ago

Is the universe flat? Maybe not.

