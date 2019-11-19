These birds form surprisingly complex societies Cosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago And that’s despite not having particularly large brains.

Complex society discovered in the vulturine guineafowl Phys.org - 3 hours ago Multilevel societies have, until now, only been known to exist among large-brained mammals including humans, other primates, elephants, giraffes and dolphins. Now, scientists from the Max Planck ...

One small-brained Kenyan bird creates complex societies, and it can teach us about our own ZME Science - 3 hours ago "It's obviously not just about being smart," the authors say.