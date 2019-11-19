Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
These birds form surprisingly complex societies

Cosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago

And that’s despite not having particularly large brains.

Complex society discovered in the vulturine guineafowl

Phys.org - 3 hours ago

Multilevel societies have, until now, only been known to exist among large-brained mammals including humans, other primates, elephants, giraffes and dolphins. Now, scientists from the Max Planck ...

One small-brained Kenyan bird creates complex societies, and it can teach us about our own

ZME Science - 3 hours ago

"It's obviously not just about being smart," the authors say.

Complex society discovered in birds

ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago

The first existence of a multilevel society in a non-mammalian animal shows that large brains are not a requirement for complex societies.

