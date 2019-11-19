These birds form surprisingly complex societies

These birds form surprisingly complex societiesCosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago
And that’s despite not having particularly large brains.
Complex society discovered in the vulturine guineafowlPhys.org - 3 hours ago
Multilevel societies have, until now, only been known to exist among large-brained mammals including humans, other primates, elephants, giraffes and dolphins. Now, scientists from the Max Planck ...
One small-brained Kenyan bird creates complex societies, and it can teach us about our ownZME Science - 3 hours ago
"It's obviously not just about being smart," the authors say.
Complex society discovered in birdsScienceDaily - 2 hours ago
The first existence of a multilevel society in a non-mammalian animal shows that large brains are not a requirement for complex societies.