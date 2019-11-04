Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Voyager 2 illuminates boundary of interstellar space

Phys.org - 51 minutes ago

One year ago, on Nov. 5, 2018, NASA's Voyager 2 became only the second spacecraft in history to leave the heliosphere—the protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields created by our ...

Voyagers shed light on Solar System's structure

BBC News - 21 hours ago

Data from spacecraft launched in the 1970s help determine the shape of the magnetic bubble around the Sun.

Voyager 2's First Reports from Interstellar Space Surprise Scientists

Discover Magazine - 22 hours ago

Voyager 2 passes into interstellar space in this artist's illustration. (Credit: NASA) NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft crossed into interstellar space last November. Now, one year later, scientists ...

42 years on, Voyager 2 charts interstellar space

Phys.org - 22 hours ago

A probe launched by NASA four days after Elvis died has delivered a treasure trove of data from beyond the "solar bubble" that envelops Earth and our neighbouring planets, scientists reported ...

Voyager 2 sent back its first detailed data from interstellar space

Newscientist - 22 hours ago

Voyager 2 left our solar system in 2018 and has now sent back measurements from interstellar space, showing how our solar system interacts with its surroundings

Confirmed: Voyager 2 has reached interstellar space

Cosmos Magazine - 23 hours ago

Researchers detect a tell-tale jump in plasma density.

Nasa Voyager 2 spacecraft that was shot into interstellar space gives first findings after leaving solar system

The Independent - 23 hours ago

Scientists reveal what pioneering craft learnt in the 'space between the stars'

Five things we’ve learned since Voyager 2 left the solar system

MIT Technology Review - 23 hours ago

About 41 years after launch, the NASA spacecraft joined its twin in leaving the last edges of the solar system’s borders.

Voyager 2 reveals the dynamic, complex nature of the solar system’s edge

ScienceNews - 23 hours ago

With two spacecraft outside the sun’s magnetic bubble, researchers get a new look at the boundary between the sun and its galactic environment.

Voyager 2 reaches interstellar space: Scientists detect plasma density jump

Phys.org - 23 hours ago

Voyager 1 has a companion in the realm of the stars.

A bonanza of data from the second Voyager to reach the Solar System’s edge

Ars Technica - 17 hours ago

Five papers detail what the edge of interstellar space looks like.

Voyager 2 Reaches Interstellar Space. Here's What the Spacecraft Finds.

Livescience - 18 hours ago

Humanity's second taste of interstellar space may have raised more questions than it answered.

Voyager 2 Team Releases First Scientific Data on Interstellar Space

Gizmodo - 19 hours ago

The Voyager 2 mission has released its first scientific measurements of interstellar space, according to newly published research.Read more...

NASA's Voyager Spacecraft May Have 5 Years Left to Explore Interstellar Space

SPACE.com - 22 hours ago

The twin Voyager probes are the ultimate spaceflight overachievers, but everyone knows their run can't last forever.

NASA's Voyager 2 finds new mysteries at the edge of the solar system - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 22 hours ago

Voyager 2, four decades into its mission, continues to make scientific discoveries as it crosses into interstellar space.

Voyager 2 spacecraft crosses barrier into interstellar space

ZME Science - 22 hours ago

The daring spacecraft traveled more than 11 billion miles to exit the solar system.

NASA probe provides insight on solar system's border with interstellar space

Reuters - 22 hours ago

The journey of NASA's dauntless Voyager 2 spacecraft through our solar system's farthest reaches has given scientists new insight into a poorly understood distant frontier: the unexpectedly ...

NASA's Voyager Missions Were Amazing. Now Scientists Want a True Interstellar Probe

SPACE.com - Wed 30 Oct 19

Humanity should consider building an interstellar probe to see our neighborhood from an outside point of view, argued several scientists at a recent conference.

Voyager 2 spacecraft goes interstellar as it leaves the solar bubble

Physicsworld Blog - 21 hours ago

Second crossing of heliopause raises new questions about the edge of the solar system The post Voyager 2 spacecraft goes interstellar as it leaves the solar bubble appeared first on Physics ...

First results: Voyager 2's recent pass into interstellar space

Astronomy.com - 22 hours ago

NASA&rsquo;s Voyager 2 spacecraft crossed into interstellar space last November. Now, one year later, scientists have published the first results.

NASA is Getting Serious About an Interstellar Mission

Wired Science Blogs - Thu 31 Oct 19

Only two human-made spacecraft have ever escaped our solar system to dip into interstellar space. Now NASA wants to go back—and soon.

Voyager 2 reaches interstellar space

ScienceDaily - 22 hours ago

Researchers report the spacecraft Voyager 2 has reached interstellar space, following Voyager 1's historic passage six years ago. In the study, the researchers note a jump in plasma density ...

