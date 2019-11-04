Voyager 2 illuminates boundary of interstellar spacePhys.org - 51 minutes ago
One year ago, on Nov. 5, 2018, NASA's Voyager 2 became only the second spacecraft in history to leave the heliosphere—the protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields created by our ...Voyager 2 illuminates boundary of interstellar space, SpaceDaily - 9 hours ago
Voyagers shed light on Solar System's structureBBC News - 21 hours ago
Data from spacecraft launched in the 1970s help determine the shape of the magnetic bubble around the Sun.
Voyager 2's First Reports from Interstellar Space Surprise ScientistsDiscover Magazine - 22 hours ago
Voyager 2 passes into interstellar space in this artist's illustration. (Credit: NASA) NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft crossed into interstellar space last November. Now, one year later, scientists ...
42 years on, Voyager 2 charts interstellar spacePhys.org - 22 hours ago
A probe launched by NASA four days after Elvis died has delivered a treasure trove of data from beyond the "solar bubble" that envelops Earth and our neighbouring planets, scientists reported ...42 years on, Voyager 2 charts interstellar space, SpaceDaily - 9 hours ago
Voyager 2 sent back its first detailed data from interstellar spaceNewscientist - 22 hours ago
Voyager 2 left our solar system in 2018 and has now sent back measurements from interstellar space, showing how our solar system interacts with its surroundings
Confirmed: Voyager 2 has reached interstellar spaceCosmos Magazine - 23 hours ago
Researchers detect a tell-tale jump in plasma density.
Nasa Voyager 2 spacecraft that was shot into interstellar space gives first findings after leaving solar systemThe Independent - 23 hours ago
Scientists reveal what pioneering craft learnt in the 'space between the stars'
Five things we’ve learned since Voyager 2 left the solar systemMIT Technology Review - 23 hours ago
About 41 years after launch, the NASA spacecraft joined its twin in leaving the last edges of the solar system’s borders.
Voyager 2 reveals the dynamic, complex nature of the solar system’s edgeScienceNews - 23 hours ago
With two spacecraft outside the sun’s magnetic bubble, researchers get a new look at the boundary between the sun and its galactic environment.
Voyager 2 reaches interstellar space: Scientists detect plasma density jumpPhys.org - 23 hours ago
Voyager 1 has a companion in the realm of the stars.
A bonanza of data from the second Voyager to reach the Solar System’s edgeArs Technica - 17 hours ago
Five papers detail what the edge of interstellar space looks like.
Voyager 2 Reaches Interstellar Space. Here's What the Spacecraft Finds.Livescience - 18 hours ago
Humanity's second taste of interstellar space may have raised more questions than it answered.Voyager 2's Trip to Interstellar Space Deepens Some Mysteries Beyond Our Solar System, SPACE.com - 22 hours ago
Voyager 2 Team Releases First Scientific Data on Interstellar SpaceGizmodo - 19 hours ago
The Voyager 2 mission has released its first scientific measurements of interstellar space, according to newly published research.Read more...
NASA's Voyager Spacecraft May Have 5 Years Left to Explore Interstellar SpaceSPACE.com - 22 hours ago
The twin Voyager probes are the ultimate spaceflight overachievers, but everyone knows their run can't last forever.
NASA's Voyager 2 finds new mysteries at the edge of the solar system - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 22 hours ago
Voyager 2, four decades into its mission, continues to make scientific discoveries as it crosses into interstellar space.
Voyager 2 spacecraft crosses barrier into interstellar spaceZME Science - 22 hours ago
The daring spacecraft traveled more than 11 billion miles to exit the solar system.
NASA probe provides insight on solar system's border with interstellar spaceReuters - 22 hours ago
The journey of NASA's dauntless Voyager 2 spacecraft through our solar system's farthest reaches has given scientists new insight into a poorly understood distant frontier: the unexpectedly ...
NASA's Voyager Missions Were Amazing. Now Scientists Want a True Interstellar ProbeSPACE.com - Wed 30 Oct 19
Humanity should consider building an interstellar probe to see our neighborhood from an outside point of view, argued several scientists at a recent conference.
Voyager 2 spacecraft goes interstellar as it leaves the solar bubblePhysicsworld Blog - 21 hours ago
Second crossing of heliopause raises new questions about the edge of the solar system The post Voyager 2 spacecraft goes interstellar as it leaves the solar bubble appeared first on Physics ...
First results: Voyager 2's recent pass into interstellar spaceAstronomy.com - 22 hours ago
NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft crossed into interstellar space last November. Now, one year later, scientists have published the first results.
NASA is Getting Serious About an Interstellar MissionWired Science Blogs - Thu 31 Oct 19
Only two human-made spacecraft have ever escaped our solar system to dip into interstellar space. Now NASA wants to go back—and soon.
Voyager 2 reaches interstellar spaceScienceDaily - 22 hours ago
Researchers report the spacecraft Voyager 2 has reached interstellar space, following Voyager 1's historic passage six years ago. In the study, the researchers note a jump in plasma density ...Voyager 2 reaches interstellar space, Eurekalert - 22 hours ago