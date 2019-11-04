Voyager 2 illuminates boundary of interstellar space Phys.org - 51 minutes ago One year ago, on Nov. 5, 2018, NASA's Voyager 2 became only the second spacecraft in history to leave the heliosphere—the protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields created by our ... Voyager 2 illuminates boundary of interstellar space, SpaceDaily - 9 hours ago



Voyagers shed light on Solar System's structure BBC News - 21 hours ago Data from spacecraft launched in the 1970s help determine the shape of the magnetic bubble around the Sun.

Voyager 2's First Reports from Interstellar Space Surprise Scientists Discover Magazine - 22 hours ago Voyager 2 passes into interstellar space in this artist's illustration. (Credit: NASA) NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft crossed into interstellar space last November. Now, one year later, scientists ...

42 years on, Voyager 2 charts interstellar space Phys.org - 22 hours ago A probe launched by NASA four days after Elvis died has delivered a treasure trove of data from beyond the "solar bubble" that envelops Earth and our neighbouring planets, scientists reported ... 42 years on, Voyager 2 charts interstellar space, SpaceDaily - 9 hours ago



Voyager 2 sent back its first detailed data from interstellar space Newscientist - 22 hours ago Voyager 2 left our solar system in 2018 and has now sent back measurements from interstellar space, showing how our solar system interacts with its surroundings

Confirmed: Voyager 2 has reached interstellar space Cosmos Magazine - 23 hours ago Researchers detect a tell-tale jump in plasma density.

Nasa Voyager 2 spacecraft that was shot into interstellar space gives first findings after leaving solar system The Independent - 23 hours ago Scientists reveal what pioneering craft learnt in the 'space between the stars'

Five things we’ve learned since Voyager 2 left the solar system MIT Technology Review - 23 hours ago About 41 years after launch, the NASA spacecraft joined its twin in leaving the last edges of the solar system’s borders.

Voyager 2 reveals the dynamic, complex nature of the solar system’s edge ScienceNews - 23 hours ago With two spacecraft outside the sun’s magnetic bubble, researchers get a new look at the boundary between the sun and its galactic environment.

Voyager 2 reaches interstellar space: Scientists detect plasma density jump Phys.org - 23 hours ago Voyager 1 has a companion in the realm of the stars.

A bonanza of data from the second Voyager to reach the Solar System’s edge Ars Technica - 17 hours ago Five papers detail what the edge of interstellar space looks like.

Voyager 2 Team Releases First Scientific Data on Interstellar Space Gizmodo - 19 hours ago The Voyager 2 mission has released its first scientific measurements of interstellar space, according to newly published research.Read more...

NASA's Voyager Spacecraft May Have 5 Years Left to Explore Interstellar Space SPACE.com - 22 hours ago The twin Voyager probes are the ultimate spaceflight overachievers, but everyone knows their run can't last forever.

NASA's Voyager 2 finds new mysteries at the edge of the solar system - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 22 hours ago Voyager 2, four decades into its mission, continues to make scientific discoveries as it crosses into interstellar space.

Voyager 2 spacecraft crosses barrier into interstellar space ZME Science - 22 hours ago The daring spacecraft traveled more than 11 billion miles to exit the solar system.

NASA probe provides insight on solar system's border with interstellar space Reuters - 22 hours ago The journey of NASA's dauntless Voyager 2 spacecraft through our solar system's farthest reaches has given scientists new insight into a poorly understood distant frontier: the unexpectedly ...

NASA's Voyager Missions Were Amazing. Now Scientists Want a True Interstellar Probe SPACE.com - Wed 30 Oct 19 Humanity should consider building an interstellar probe to see our neighborhood from an outside point of view, argued several scientists at a recent conference.

Voyager 2 spacecraft goes interstellar as it leaves the solar bubble Physicsworld Blog - 21 hours ago Second crossing of heliopause raises new questions about the edge of the solar system The post Voyager 2 spacecraft goes interstellar as it leaves the solar bubble appeared first on Physics ...

First results: Voyager 2's recent pass into interstellar space Astronomy.com - 22 hours ago NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft crossed into interstellar space last November. Now, one year later, scientists have published the first results.

NASA is Getting Serious About an Interstellar Mission Wired Science Blogs - Thu 31 Oct 19 Only two human-made spacecraft have ever escaped our solar system to dip into interstellar space. Now NASA wants to go back—and soon.