Google AI beats experienced human players at real-time strategy game StarCraft II

Nature News - 17 hours ago

Nature, Published online: 30 October 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-03298-6DeepMind’s AlphaStar beat all but the very best humans at the fast-paced sci-fi video game.

Google’s DeepMind AI Is Capable Of Taking StarCraft 2 Grandmasters On

Ubergizmo - 26 minutes ago

A lot of games come with bots to allow players to play against a computer. This lets players test out new builds or strategies or if they don&rsquo;t have an internet connection to play with ...

DeepMind AI now keeps up with 'StarCraft II' Grandmasters

Engadget - 8 hours ago

DeepMind&#039;s StarCraft II AI can already hang with human players, but now it&#039;s ready to handle the best of the best. The team has revealed that its AlphaStar AI can play one-on-one ...

DeepMind's AI can now crush almost every human player in StarCraft 2 - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 13 hours ago

AlphaStar is practically unstoppable.

