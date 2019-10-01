Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Scientists reveal the physics of Jackson Pollock's painting technique

Phys.org - 13 hours ago

The celebrated painter Jackson Pollock created his most iconic works not with a brush, but by pouring paint onto the canvas from above, weaving sinuous filaments of color into abstract masterpieces. ...

Scientists reveal the physics of Jackson Pollock's painting technique, Eurekalert - 12 hours ago

Scientists use physics to confirm which of Jackson Pollock's iconic artworks are genuine 

Daily Mail - 11 hours ago

Experts analysing the physics of the American Painter's technique have shown that the artist had a 'keen understanding', if unconscious, of a classic phenomenon in fluid dynamics.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer