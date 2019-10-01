Researchers build a biomimetic 'soft cannon' to understand how fungal spores are dispersed

Researchers build a biomimetic 'soft cannon' to understand how fungal spores are dispersedPhys.org - 3 hours ago
A team of researchers from the Technical University of Denmark, the University of Copenhagen and Wageningen University and Research has built a tiny biomimetic 'soft cannon' to better understand ...
Scientists built a zombie fungus cannon to show how spores are spread to a new hostDaily Mail - 2 hours ago
After killing a host fly, the bizarre fungus grows on the corpse a set of micro-sized stalks, each one a pressurised spore cannon - which Danish and Dutch researchers have now reproduced in ...
Scientists built a zombie fungus cannon to test how spores spread - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 11 hours ago
Bombs away.