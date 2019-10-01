NASA's latest exoplanet posters are a Halloween treat Phys.org - 14 hours ago Just in time for Halloween, NASA has released two new posters celebrating some truly terrifying exoplanets, or planets outside our solar system. Free to download, the entertaining posters recall ...

NASA Unveils ‘Galaxy of Horrors’ Exoplanet Posters for Halloween Geek.com - 6 hours ago These "horrifyingly inhospitable planets" make outer space very spooky. (Photo Credit: NASA Exoplanets / Twitter) Beyond Earth, there is a freaky sight ...

'Galaxy of Horrors!' NASA Posters Highlight Spooky Alien Planets (Video) SPACE.com - 9 hours ago This Halloween season, NASA wants to open your eyes to the glorious spookiness all around us in the Milky Way galaxy.