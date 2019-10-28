Likely human homeland identified

Likely human homeland identifiedCosmos Magazine - 1 hours ago
Genetic analysis pinpoints ancient African wetlands.
Have scientists settled the debate of where we came from?ABC Science - 3 hours ago
Have we found the African origin of all humanity? It's complicatedNewscientist - 4 hours ago
A study claims to have pinpointed the Okavango Delta in Botswana as the origin of humanity, but geneticists and anthropologists say the evidence is deeply flawed
Where was Eden? Probably in a sun-baked salt plain in BotswanaThe Economist - 4 hours ago
Mitochondrial Eve, an early human ancestor, probably dwelt on the shore of a huge, now-vanished lake
Origin of modern humans 'traced to Botswana'BBC News - 4 hours ago
Humans’ maternal ancestors may have arisen 200,000 years ago in southern AfricaScienceNews - 4 hours ago
New DNA findings on humankind’s maternal roots don’t offer a complete picture of how and when Homo sapiens emerged.
The homeland of modern humansPhys.org - 4 hours ago
Study suggests ALL modern humans evolved from ancestors in BotswanaDaily Mail - 3 hours ago
Our earliest ancestors originated in southern AfricaZME Science - 4 hours ago
