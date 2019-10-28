Likely human homeland identified Cosmos Magazine - 1 hours ago Genetic analysis pinpoints ancient African wetlands.

Have scientists settled the debate of where we came from? ABC Science - 3 hours ago The earliest ancestors of anatomically modern humans likely emerged in southern Africa, new Australian-led research suggests.

Have we found the African origin of all humanity? It's complicated Newscientist - 4 hours ago A study claims to have pinpointed the Okavango Delta in Botswana as the origin of humanity, but geneticists and anthropologists say the evidence is deeply flawed

Where was Eden? Probably in a sun-baked salt plain in Botswana The Economist - 4 hours ago Mitochondrial Eve, an early human ancestor, probably dwelt on the shore of a huge, now-vanished lake

Origin of modern humans 'traced to Botswana' BBC News - 4 hours ago Scientists say the possible homeland of all humans alive today is an area south of the Zambesi River.

Humans’ maternal ancestors may have arisen 200,000 years ago in southern Africa ScienceNews - 4 hours ago New DNA findings on humankind’s maternal roots don’t offer a complete picture of how and when Homo sapiens emerged.

A study has concluded that the earliest ancestors of anatomically modern humans (Homo sapiens sapiens) emerged in a southern African 'homeland' and thrived there for 70 thousand years. The homeland of modern humans, Phys.org - 4 hours ago



Study suggests ALL modern humans evolved from ancestors in Botswana Daily Mail - 3 hours ago Scientists from Sydney University believe all modern humans came from a community which lived in the prehistoric Makgadikgadi-Okavango wetlands to the south of the Zambezi River.