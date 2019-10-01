Surprisingly round asteroid may actually be the smallest dwarf planet

Surprisingly round asteroid may actually be the smallest dwarf planetNewscientist - 2 hours ago
The best ever image of the asteroid Hygiea has revealed its shape for the first time and it looks as if it is round enough to be a tiny dwarf planet like Pluto
New images reveal Hygiea is round, a final criterion for promoting the wee world from asteroid to dwarf planet status.
Astronomers using ESO's SPHERE instrument at the Very Large Telescope (VLT) have revealed that the asteroid Hygiea could be classified as a dwarf planet. The object is the fourth largest in ...ESO telescope reveals what could be the smallest dwarf planet yet in the solar system, Eurekalert - 2 hours ago
A new telescopic survey of Hygiea—the fourth largest object in the main asteroid belt—suggests it’s a dwarf planet, due to its surprisingly spherical shape.Read more...