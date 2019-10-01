Surprisingly round asteroid may actually be the smallest dwarf planet Newscientist - 2 hours ago The best ever image of the asteroid Hygiea has revealed its shape for the first time and it looks as if it is round enough to be a tiny dwarf planet like Pluto

There is an unknown dwarf planet in our solar system, scientists say The Independent - 2 hours ago 'This result came as a real surprise,' says scientist

The solar system may have a new smallest dwarf planet: Hygiea ScienceNews - 2 hours ago New images reveal Hygiea is round, a final criterion for promoting the wee world from asteroid to dwarf planet status.

ESO telescope reveals what could be the smallest dwarf planet yet in the solar system Phys.org - 2 hours ago Astronomers using ESO's SPHERE instrument at the Very Large Telescope (VLT) have revealed that the asteroid Hygiea could be classified as a dwarf planet. The object is the fourth largest in ... ESO telescope reveals what could be the smallest dwarf planet yet in the solar system, Eurekalert - 2 hours ago



This tiny asteroid could become the solar system's smallest dwarf planet - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 2 hours ago (10) Hygiea is an asteroid... but maybe not for much longer.