Facebook AI can 'hide' people from facial recognition

Engadget - 18 hours ago

Facebook has already stopped using facial recognition by default, but now it might have a way for people to dodge facial recognition altogether. Its researchers have developed an AI ...

Facebook trained AI to fool facial recognition systems, and it works on live video

The Verge - Fri 25 Oct 19

Credit: Facebook AI Research Facebook remains embroiled in a multibillion-dollar judgement lawsuit over its facial recognition practices, but that hasn’t stopped its artificial ...

