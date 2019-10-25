Facebook AI can 'hide' people from facial recognition

Facebook AI can 'hide' people from facial recognitionEngadget - 18 hours ago
Facebook has already stopped using facial recognition by default, but now it might have a way for people to dodge facial recognition altogether. Its researchers have developed an AI ...
Facebook trained AI to fool facial recognition systems, and it works on live videoThe Verge - Fri 25 Oct 19
Credit: Facebook AI Research Facebook remains embroiled in a multibillion-dollar judgement lawsuit over its facial recognition practices, but that hasn’t stopped its artificial ...