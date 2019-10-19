Micromotors push around single cells and particles

TechXplore - Fri 25 Oct 19

A new type of micromotor—powered by ultrasound and steered by magnets—can move around individual cells and microscopic particles in crowded environments without damaging them. The technology ...

