Fossil trove shows life's fast recovery after big extinction

Phys.org - 17 hours ago

A remarkable trove of fossils from Colorado has revealed details of how mammals grew larger and plants evolved after the cataclysm that killed the dinosaurs.

Extraordinary fossils show how mammals rose from the dinosaurs’ ashes

Newscientist - 20 hours ago

Thousands of newly discovered fossils show how plants and animals rebounded in the first million years after the asteroid collision that killed the dinosaurs

How mammals inherited the Earth

Cosmos Magazine - 20 hours ago

Scientists map out first million years of life after the dinosaurs.

How life blossomed after the dinosaurs died

Science Now - 20 hours ago

Remarkable fossils capture mammals’ recovery after the dino-killing asteroid

ScienceNews - 20 hours ago

A fossil-rich site in Colorado is revealing how mammals rebounded and flourished after an asteroid strike 66 million years ago.

Fossil Friday: paleontological trove shows how mammals took over from the dinosaurs

ZME Science - 1 hours ago

Mammals quickly grew in size after the dinosaur linage collapsed, an exciting new study shows.

Post-apocalyptic fossils show rise of mammals after dinosaur demise

Reuters - 20 hours ago

A revelatory cache of fossils dug up in central Colorado details as never before the rise of mammals from the post-apocalyptic landscape after an asteroid smacked Earth 66 million years ago ...

Incredible New Fossils Show How Quickly Mammals Took Over After Dinosaur Extinction

Gizmodo - 20 hours ago

An absolute treasure trove of rare fossils has been uncovered in central Colorado. The collection reveals the stunning speed at which mammals emerged and diversified once the dinosaurs were ...

New Colorado fossil record documents life's rebound after Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction

Eurekalert - 20 hours ago

(American Association for the Advancement of Science) Nearly 66 million years ago, the reign of dinosaurs ended and the ascendency of mammals on Earth began.

