Fossil trove shows life's fast recovery after big extinction

Fossil trove shows life's fast recovery after big extinctionPhys.org - 17 hours ago
A remarkable trove of fossils from Colorado has revealed details of how mammals grew larger and plants evolved after the cataclysm that killed the dinosaurs.
Extraordinary fossils show how mammals rose from the dinosaurs’ ashesNewscientist - 20 hours ago
Thousands of newly discovered fossils show how plants and animals rebounded in the first million years after the asteroid collision that killed the dinosaurs
How mammals inherited the EarthCosmos Magazine - 20 hours ago
Scientists map out first million years of life after the dinosaurs.
How life blossomed after the dinosaurs diedScience Now - 20 hours ago
Remarkable fossils capture mammals’ recovery after the dino-killing asteroidScienceNews - 20 hours ago
A fossil-rich site in Colorado is revealing how mammals rebounded and flourished after an asteroid strike 66 million years ago.
Fossil Friday: paleontological trove shows how mammals took over from the dinosaursZME Science - 1 hours ago
Mammals quickly grew in size after the dinosaur linage collapsed, an exciting new study shows.
Post-apocalyptic fossils show rise of mammals after dinosaur demiseReuters - 20 hours ago
A revelatory cache of fossils dug up in central Colorado details as never before the rise of mammals from the post-apocalyptic landscape after an asteroid smacked Earth 66 million years ago ...
Incredible New Fossils Show How Quickly Mammals Took Over After Dinosaur ExtinctionGizmodo - 20 hours ago
An absolute treasure trove of rare fossils has been uncovered in central Colorado. The collection reveals the stunning speed at which mammals emerged and diversified once the dinosaurs were ...
New Colorado fossil record documents life's rebound after Cretaceous-Paleogene extinctionEurekalert - 20 hours ago
(American Association for the Advancement of Science) Nearly 66 million years ago, the reign of dinosaurs ended and the ascendency of mammals on Earth began.