Google CEO Sundar Pichai on achieving quantum supremacy

MIT Technology Review - 1 hours ago

In an exclusive interview with MIT Technology Review, Pichai explains why quantum computing could be as important for Google as AI.

Quantum computing takes flight

Nature News - 2 hours ago

Nature, Published online: 23 October 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-03173-4A programmable quantum computer has been reported to outperform the most powerful conventional computers ...

Quantum supremacy using a programmable superconducting processor

Nature News - 2 hours ago

Nature, Published online: 23 October 2019; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1666-5Quantum supremacy is demonstrated using a programmable superconducting processor known as Sycamore, taking ...

A precarious milestone for quantum computing

Nature News - 2 hours ago

Nature, Published online: 23 October 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-03168-1Quantum computing will suffer if supremacy is overhyped. Everyday quantum computers are still decades ...

Scientists 'have achieved quantum supremacy', in discovery that could change the world

The Independent - 2 hours ago

Scientists claim to have achieved "quantum supremacy", a breakthrough that could change computing history.

Google officially lays claim to quantum supremacy

ScienceNews - 2 hours ago

The quantum computer Sycamore reportedly performed a calculation that even the most powerful supercomputers available can’t reproduce.

IBM says Google may not have reached quantum supremacy after all

Newscientist - 18 hours ago

A leaked paper from Google claimed to have made a quantum computing breakthrough, but new research from IBM says those claims don’t seem to hold up

Quantum supremacy from Google? Not so fast, says IBM

MIT Technology Review - Mon 21 Oct 19

The rival maker of quantum computers is disputing the much-vaunted claim that Google has hit a new milestone.

Feature: Waiting for the Quantum Simulation Revolution

APS Physics - Mon 21 Oct 19

Quantum computers still need lots of development before they can compete with conventional computers in chemistry, drug development, and materials science, but they are making progress.[Physics ...

Google quantum computer leaves old-school supercomputer in the dust - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 1 hours ago

The era of practical quantum computers has begun -- at least on one speed test showing "quantum supremacy."

Google researchers 'achieve quantum supremacy'

Telegraph.co.uk Tech - 1 hours ago

IBM questions Google quantum computing claims

Techradar - 13 hours ago

IBM has publicly called out Google's claim that it reached quantum supremacy.

