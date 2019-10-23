Google CEO Sundar Pichai on achieving quantum supremacy

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on achieving quantum supremacyMIT Technology Review - 1 hours ago
In an exclusive interview with MIT Technology Review, Pichai explains why quantum computing could be as important for Google as AI.
Quantum computing takes flightNature News - 2 hours ago
Nature, Published online: 23 October 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-03173-4A programmable quantum computer has been reported to outperform the most powerful conventional computers ...
Quantum supremacy using a programmable superconducting processorNature News - 2 hours ago
Nature, Published online: 23 October 2019; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1666-5Quantum supremacy is demonstrated using a programmable superconducting processor known as Sycamore, taking ...
A precarious milestone for quantum computingNature News - 2 hours ago
Nature, Published online: 23 October 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-03168-1Quantum computing will suffer if supremacy is overhyped. Everyday quantum computers are still decades ...
Scientists 'have achieved quantum supremacy', in discovery that could change the worldThe Independent - 2 hours ago
Scientists claim to have achieved "quantum supremacy", a breakthrough that could change computing history.
Google officially lays claim to quantum supremacyScienceNews - 2 hours ago
The quantum computer Sycamore reportedly performed a calculation that even the most powerful supercomputers available can’t reproduce.
IBM says Google may not have reached quantum supremacy after allNewscientist - 18 hours ago
A leaked paper from Google claimed to have made a quantum computing breakthrough, but new research from IBM says those claims don’t seem to hold up
Quantum supremacy from Google? Not so fast, says IBMMIT Technology Review - Mon 21 Oct 19
The rival maker of quantum computers is disputing the much-vaunted claim that Google has hit a new milestone.
Feature: Waiting for the Quantum Simulation RevolutionAPS Physics - Mon 21 Oct 19
Quantum computers still need lots of development before they can compete with conventional computers in chemistry, drug development, and materials science, but they are making progress.[Physics ...
Google quantum computer leaves old-school supercomputer in the dust - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 1 hours ago
The era of practical quantum computers has begun -- at least on one speed test showing "quantum supremacy."
Google researchers 'achieve quantum supremacy'Telegraph.co.uk Tech - 1 hours ago
IBM questions Google quantum computing claimsTechradar - 13 hours ago
IBM has publicly called out Google's claim that it reached quantum supremacy.