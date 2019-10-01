Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Lab-grown meat: Researchers grow muscle cells on edible fibers

Lab-grown or cultured meat could revolutionize food production, providing a greener, more sustainable, more ethical alternative to large-scale meat production. But getting lab-grown meat from ...

Could Protein Spun Like Cotton Candy Make Lab-Grown Steak Possible?

Synthetic meat products might come even closer to the texture of slaughtered meats with the help of what are essentially modified cotton candy machines.Read more...

Real texture for lab-grown meat

Researchers at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences have grown rabbit and cow muscles cells on edible gelatin scaffolds that mimic the texture and consistency ...

