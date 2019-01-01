In Photos: 'Cachette of the Priests' Discovered in Luxor

In Photos: 'Cachette of the Priests' Discovered in LuxorLivescience - 22 hours ago
Archaeologists near Luxor, Egypt, have discovered 30 sealed wooden coffins with mummies inside, some of which belonged to ancient Egyptian priests. Here are photos of the findings.
30 Sealed Coffins Holding Mummies Called the 'Cachette of the Priests' Discovered in EgyptLivescience - 22 hours ago
Archaeologists have unearthed 30 sealed wooden coffins with mummies inside at "El-Assasif," an ancient necropolis near Luxor, Egypt.