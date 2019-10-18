DeepMind AI beats humans at deciphering damaged ancient Greek tablets

DeepMind AI beats humans at deciphering damaged ancient Greek tabletsNewscientist - 21 hours ago
An AI was trained on thousands of ancient Greek engravings to fill the gaps where there are missing or damaged words
AI is helping scholars restore ancient Greek texts on stone tabletsTechCrunch - 10 hours ago
Machine learning and AI may be deployed on such grand tasks as finding exoplanets and creating photorealistic people, but the same techniques also have some surprising applications in academia: ...