Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

DeepMind AI beats humans at deciphering damaged ancient Greek tablets

Newscientist - 21 hours ago

An AI was trained on thousands of ancient Greek engravings to fill the gaps where there are missing or damaged words

AI is helping scholars restore ancient Greek texts on stone tablets

TechCrunch - 10 hours ago

Machine learning and AI may be deployed on such grand tasks as finding exoplanets and creating photorealistic people, but the same techniques also have some surprising applications in academia: ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer