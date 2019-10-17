Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Ancient arthropod collective

Cosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago

How long ago did organisms start behaving for the common good? 

Collective Behavior: A 480-Million-Year-Old Conga Line

Discover Magazine - 4 hours ago

Nearly half a billion years ago, trilobites may have been capable of some kinds of collective behavior associated with modern animals. (Credit: Vannier et al 2019, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-51012-3) Chains ...

Trilobites marched across the seabed in single file

The Economist - 5 hours ago

They used long spines to stay in contact

480-million-year-old arthropods formed orderly queues

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

Fossils of ancient arthropods discovered in linear formation may indicate a collective behaviour either in response to environmental cues or as part of seasonal reproductive migration. The findings, ...

Arthropod fossils dating back 500million years show the creatures died in an orderly line

Daily Mail - 5 hours ago

Scientists say fossils discovered in linear formation in Morocco may indicate a 'collective behaviour' in response to environmental cues or as part of seasonal reproductive migration.

Ancient 'Cockroaches of the Sea' Fossilized While Playing 'Follow the Leader'

Livescience - 5 hours ago

Trilobites fossilized in Morocco seem to have been buried by a storm as they marched in an orderly queue.

Trilobites were doing the conga 480 million years ago

UPI - 1 hours ago

Millions of years before "Conga," Gloria Estefan's hit single from the album Primitive Love, primitive arthropods were doing the dance on the bottom of the ocean floor.

Arthropods formed orderly lines 480 million years ago

ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago

Researchers studied fossilized Moroccan Ampyx trilobites, which lived 480 million years ago and showed that the trilobites had probably been buried in their positions -- all oriented in the ...

Paleontology: 480-million-year-old arthropods formed orderly queues

Eurekalert - 5 hours ago

(Scientific Reports) Fossils of ancient arthropods discovered in linear formation may indicate a collective behavior either in response to environmental cues or as part of seasonal reproductive ...

Collective behavior 480 million years ago

Eurekalert - 5 hours ago

(CNRS) Researchers studied fossilized Moroccan Ampyx trilobites, which lived 480 million years ago and showed that the trilobites had probably been buried in their positions -- all oriented ...

