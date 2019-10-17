Ancient arthropod collective

Ancient arthropod collectiveCosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago
How long ago did organisms start behaving for the common good?
Collective Behavior: A 480-Million-Year-Old Conga LineDiscover Magazine - 4 hours ago
Nearly half a billion years ago, trilobites may have been capable of some kinds of collective behavior associated with modern animals. (Credit: Vannier et al 2019, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-51012-3) Chains ...
Trilobites marched across the seabed in single fileThe Economist - 5 hours ago
They used long spines to stay in contact
480-million-year-old arthropods formed orderly queuesPhys.org - 5 hours ago
Fossils of ancient arthropods discovered in linear formation may indicate a collective behaviour either in response to environmental cues or as part of seasonal reproductive migration. The findings, ...
Arthropod fossils dating back 500million years show the creatures died in an orderly lineDaily Mail - 5 hours ago
Scientists say fossils discovered in linear formation in Morocco may indicate a 'collective behaviour' in response to environmental cues or as part of seasonal reproductive migration.
Ancient 'Cockroaches of the Sea' Fossilized While Playing 'Follow the Leader'Livescience - 5 hours ago
Trilobites fossilized in Morocco seem to have been buried by a storm as they marched in an orderly queue.
Trilobites were doing the conga 480 million years agoUPI - 1 hours ago
Millions of years before "Conga," Gloria Estefan's hit single from the album Primitive Love, primitive arthropods were doing the dance on the bottom of the ocean floor.
Arthropods formed orderly lines 480 million years agoScienceDaily - 4 hours ago
Researchers studied fossilized Moroccan Ampyx trilobites, which lived 480 million years ago and showed that the trilobites had probably been buried in their positions -- all oriented in the ...
Paleontology: 480-million-year-old arthropods formed orderly queuesEurekalert - 5 hours ago
(Scientific Reports) Fossils of ancient arthropods discovered in linear formation may indicate a collective behavior either in response to environmental cues or as part of seasonal reproductive ...
Collective behavior 480 million years agoEurekalert - 5 hours ago
(CNRS) Researchers studied fossilized Moroccan Ampyx trilobites, which lived 480 million years ago and showed that the trilobites had probably been buried in their positions -- all oriented ...