Meet 'le blob' Paris zoo's new star attraction

Phys.org - Thu 17 Oct 19

The Paris zoo's latest attraction is a brainless, eyeless, single-celled organism with no limbs or stomach but more than 700 genders.

Paris zoo unveils the 'blob' — a slime mould with 720 sexes which acts like an animal

ABC Science - Wed 16 Oct 19

Scientists are perplexed by the slime mould, which has no brain, mouth, stomach or eyes, yet is capable of learning, digesting food, has almost 720 sexes, can ...

Mysterious ‘blob’ organism with no brain but 720 sexes unveiled at Paris zoo

FOXNews - Thu 17 Oct 19

A strange and mysterious new organism dubbed the "blob" was unveiled at a Paris zoo on Wednesday.

What has hundreds of sexes and excels at math? This is Slime Molds 101.

Popular Science - Thu 17 Oct 19

“The Blob” is way less mysterious than some have reported—but it's still really awesome.

Paris Zoo Unveils Bizarre ‘Blob’ Organism That Has 720 Sexes

Geek.com - Thu 17 Oct 19

"The Blob," a mysterious organism that has almost 720 sexes and can heal itself, is going on display at the Paris Zoological Park. (Photo Credit: Paris Zoological ...

Do Not Fear the Brainless Blob Monster

Gizmodo - Thu 17 Oct 19

Hey, you! Yeah, you all in the ceremonial robes about to perform a sacrifice in the name of the Almighty Blob! Stop it right now! Also, you over there, building the blob survival shelter. You ...

Paris Zoo unveils mysterious, nightmare slime dubbed 'The Blob' - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - Wed 16 Oct 19

This is fine.

Paris zoo unveils the "blob", an organism with no brain but 720 sexes

Reuters - Wed 16 Oct 19

A Paris zoo showcased a mysterious new organism on Wednesday, dubbed the "blob", a yellowish unicellular small living being which looks like a fungus but acts like an animal.

All Hail the Blob, the Smart Slime Mold Confounding Science

Wired Science Blogs - 6 hours ago

A Parisian zoo has opened an unusual new exhibit: a blob of slime mold with almost 720 sexes.

The blob is real: Paris zoo showcases self-healing organism with 720 sexes

UPI - Thu 17 Oct 19

The star attraction at a zoo in Paris defies expectation. It looks like a fungus, but acts like an animal. Technically, the organism known as the blob is neither.

