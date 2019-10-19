Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Going against the flow around a supermassive black hole

Phys.org - 18 hours ago

At the center of a galaxy called NGC 1068, a supermassive black hole hides within a thick doughnut-shaped cloud of dust and gas. When astronomers used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter ...

