Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Lost in combat? Artifacts from the Bronze Age

Phys.org - 11 hours ago

Recent archaeological investigations in the Tollense Valley led by the University of Göttingen, the State Agency for Cultural Heritage in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and the University of Greifswald ...

Discovery of Bronze Age Warrior’s Kit Sheds New Light on an Epic Prehistoric Battle

Gizmodo - 6 hours ago

A knife, chisel, arrowheads, and other gear belonging to a Bronze Age warrior have been uncovered on a 3,300-year-old battlefield in Germany.Read more...

Lost in combat?

Eurekalert - 11 hours ago

Recent archaeological investigations in the Tollense Valley by a research team including the University of Göttingen have unearthed a collection of 31 unusual objects. Researchers believe this ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer