The Fortnite black hole has closed and the game is updating the next chapter The Washington Post - 3 hours ago The worldwide blackout of the most popular video game is over as the game updates its newest features.

Fortnite Chapter 2 begins after game returns from black hole - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 1 hours ago Season 1 of a Fortnite's new age brought a whole new map and features Tuesday.

Fortnite’s black hole has closed, and Chapter 2 is finally here The Verge - 2 hours ago For two years now, Fortnite’s ever-changing battle royale island has been a place where millions of people gather to play. Over that time it’s grown and become increasingly dense, ...

Fortnite made hundreds of thousands of people watch nothing on Twitch The Verge - 14 hours ago Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Fortnite’s black hole hasn’t gone anywhere, and it feels like everyone’s getting weird with it. Twitch itself is even getting in on ...

‘Fortnite’s’ Black Hole Is Cooler Than Whatever ‘Chapter 2’ Will Be Geek.com - 17 hours ago The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration won a $3 million Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics for capturing the first image of a black hole. (Photo Credit: ...

With the apocalyptic black hole event, Fortnite’s storytelling has grown increasingly ambitious The Verge - 18 hours ago Last night, I spent six hours staring at a black hole. The anomaly appeared on multiple screens surrounding me: it was on a TV playing a Twitch stream, on my Switch as I logged into ...