Vivid gladiator fresco discovered at Pompeii

Phys.org - 10 hours ago

A vivid fresco depicting an armour-clad gladiator standing victorious as his wounded opponent stumbles gushing blood has been discovered in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, Italy's culture ...

Fresco found in Pompeii depicts bloody gladiator battle that is said to have hung in a tavern

Daily Mail - 4 hours ago

A well-preserved fresco depicting a gladiator standing victorious against his bloody opponent has been discovered in what is believed to be a tavern connected to a brothel in ancient Pompeii.

In Pompeii, scientists unearth gladiator fresco

FOXNews - 5 hours ago

Archeologists have unearthed a stunningly realistic fresco of gladiators in action amidst ongoing excavation in the ruins of Pompeii.

