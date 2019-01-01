Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Ancient Egyptian 'industrial zone' uncovered in Luxor's 'Valley of the Monkeys'

FOXNews - 10 hours ago

New archaeological discoveries were made in Luxor, including an "industrial zone," according to the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities.

Ancient Egyptian ‘Industrial Zone’ Uncovered in Luxor’s Valley of the Monkeys, Gizmodo - 16 hours ago

2 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Egyptian Cemetery Where King Tut and Other Royalty Were Buried

Livescience - 21 hours ago

Two mummies have been unearthed in Egypt's Valley of the Kings, the cemetery holding the tomb of King Tut and other Egyptian royalty.

