Saturn becomes 'true moon king' as scientists count 82 orbiting the planet ABC Science - 9 minutes ago The discovery of 20 previously unseen moons orbiting Saturn take its tally to 82, more than any other planet — even Jupiter, which has only 79. ...

Discovery of 20 New Moons Makes Saturn the ‘True Moon King’ of the Solar System TIME - 7 hours ago The ringed planet now has a total of 82

Saturn surpasses Kupiter after the discovery of 20 new moons—and you can help name them Phys.org - 13 hours ago Move over Jupiter; Saturn is the new moon king.

Discovery gives Saturn the most moons of any planet in our solar system and prompts name contest Daily Mail - 7 hours ago Astronomers from International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center spotted 20 previously unknown moons, putting the planet's total to 82 -- three more over Jupiter's total of 79.

Saturn is now the planet with the most moons ZME Science - 7 hours ago If having most moons was a race, Saturn just took an unexpected lead.

With 20 new moons, Saturn is the solar system's new 'moon king' USA today - 8 hours ago Astronomers Monday announced the discovery of 20 new moons in orbit around Saturn, giving the planet a total of 82. That tops Jupiter and its 79 moons.

Whoa, Astronomers Just Found 20 New Moons Around Saturn Gizmodo - 10 hours ago A survey of Saturn’s outer reaches has resulted in the discovery of 20 new moons. With 82 known natural satellites, Saturn now boasts the most moons of any planet in the solar system, surpassing ...

20 New Moons Found Around Saturn, Snagging Satellite Record from Jupiter SPACE.com - 10 hours ago Astronomers have discovered 20 more Saturn moons, boosting the ringed planet's tally of known satellites to 82 — three more than Jupiter.

Saturn crowned as new 'king of moons' in the solar system - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 11 hours ago Tough luck, Jupiter. Saturn now has 82 known moons, and we can help name them.

Saturn overtakes Jupiter as planet with most moons BBC Science News - 13 hours ago A US team discovers 20 new moons around the ringed planet, bringing the total to 82.

20 new moons discovered orbiting Saturn Astronomy.com - 13 hours ago Saturn now has 82 moons, knocking Jupiter down to second place in the moon count.