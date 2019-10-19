Astronomers observe how two suns collect matter in a binary system

Astronomers observe how two suns collect matter in a binary systemPhys.org - 10 hours ago
Stars are born in the midst of large clouds of gas and dust. Local densifications first form "embryos," which then collect matter and grow. But how exactly does this accretion process work? ...
See a 'cosmic pretzel' stuffed with twin baby stars - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 2 hours ago
The universe can file this one under "cute baby photos" in its scrapbook.
Astronomers discover 'cosmic pretzel' 700 light-years away from EarthFOXNews - 4 hours ago
This is one "pretzel" that's definitely going to make you thirsty.
Astronomers reveals telescope photo of two stars being born in pretzel-like a swirl of dustDaily Mail - 8 hours ago
Astrochemists at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics imaged the stars in high resolution using the so-called Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array in Chile.
Baby stars found twisting planet-forming disks into a pretzelAstronomy.com - 17 minutes ago
Thanks to this unprecedented look into the early lives of binary stars, researchers have gotten a glimpse into the complex formation of the most common stellar setup.
Twin baby stars grow amongst a twisting network of gas and dustScienceDaily - 5 hours ago
Astronomers have obtained an extremely high-resolution image showing two disks in which young stars are growing, fed by a complex pretzel-shaped network of filaments of gas and dust. Observing ...
A cosmic pretzelEurekalert - 8 hours ago
Astronomers using ALMA have obtained an extremely high-resolution image showing two disks in which young stars are growing, fed by a complex pretzel-shaped network of filaments of gas and dust. ...