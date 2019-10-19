We've had our best glimpse of a web of matter that spans the universe Newscientist - 9 hours ago A vast spider web of matter is thought to stretch across the universe. Now astronomers have seen its filaments between several galaxies for the first time

The cosmic web exists Cosmos Magazine - 9 hours ago Astronomers have confirmed it by viewing gas billions of light years away. Richard A Lovett reports.

A new image reveals the structure of the cosmic web ScienceNews - 9 hours ago Newly spotted tendrils of gas within a forming cluster of galaxies support scientists’ theory of the cosmos.

Faint Filaments of Universe-Spanning 'Cosmic Web' Finally Found SPACE.com - 7 hours ago The faintly glowing wisps of gas that make up the intergalactic filaments of a universe-spanning cosmic web may have finally been detected for the first time, a new study reports.

First-Ever Image of the 'Cosmic Web' Reveals the Gassy Highway That Connects the Universe Livescience - 9 hours ago A groundbreaking new image provides direct evidence of a 'cosmic web' of gas that links every galaxy in the universe.