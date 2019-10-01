Life after the Joker: Harley Quinn finds a new gang in Birds of Prey trailer

Life after the Joker: Harley Quinn finds a new gang in Birds of Prey trailerArstechnica - 7 hours ago
Subtitle: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.
In a Splendiferous New Birds of Prey Trailer, Margot Robbie Is Emancipated as HellGizmodo - 12 hours ago
The Harley Quinn rises. Margot Robbie is here to kick ass and shimmy some shoulders in the first official movie teaser for Birds of Prey (and the Emancipation of One Fabulous Harley Quinn).Read ...
First ‘Birds of Prey’ Trailer Frees Harley QuinnGeek.com - 12 hours ago
This week we all must suffer Joker, a new movie starring one of the worst dudes the DC universe has to offer. But the success of Wonder Woman clued DC in that audiences ...
Harley Quinn enjoys a Joker-free life in the first Birds of Prey trailerThe Verge - 13 hours ago
It’s Harley Quinn’s time to shine in the first trailer for Birds of Prey, a companion movie to Warner Bros.’ 2016 DC Comics film Suicide Squad. The trailer finds Harley Quinn ...
New Birds of Prey trailer shows Margot Robbie ruffling feathers - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 13 hours ago
Get a glimpse at Harley Quinn, Huntress, Black Canary and the rest of the Birds of Prey team in the new trailer.