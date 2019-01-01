Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Bloodhound supersonic car set for high-speed trials

BBC News - 20 hours ago

The UK-led project to break the land speed record is ready to start testing in South Africa.

Bloodhound car aiming for land speed record has final UK tests

Guardian.co.uk - Mon 30 Sep 19

Vehicle is to be shipped to South Africa – where goal is to reach speed of 1,000mphA sleek machine that looks like a mash-up between a Grand Prix car, a fighter plane and a spaceship has undergone ...

Bloodhound prepares for high-speed testing in South Africa

The Engineer - 19 hours ago

The team behind the Bloodhound Land Speed Record (LSR) car has announced that the vehicle will shortly be heading to South Africa for a series of high-speed shakedowns on the Hakskeenpan desert, ...

