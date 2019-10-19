Human embryos have extra hand muscles found in lizards but not most adults

Human embryos have extra hand muscles found in lizards but not most adultsScienceNews - 12 hours ago
In developing human embryos, muscles are made, then lost, in a pattern that mirrors the appearance of the structures during evolution.
Now you see them, now you don’t: embryonic muscles echo evolutionCosmos Magazine - 14 hours ago
Early muscles reflect ancestral change, new imaging reveals. Barry Keily reports.
250-million-year-old evolutionary remnants seen in muscles of human embryosPhys.org - 20 hours ago
A team of evolutionary biologists, led by Dr. Rui Diogo at Howard University, and writing in the journal Development, have demonstrated that numerous atavistic limb muscles—known to be present ...250-million-year-old evolutionary remnants seen in muscles of human embryos, ScienceDaily - 13 hours ago
250-million-year-old evolutionary remnants seen in muscles of human embryos, Eurekalert - 20 hours ago
Human Fetuses Develop Lizard-Like Body Parts That Disappear Before BirthGizmodo - 7 hours ago
New research this week seems to show that human fetuses develop several muscles in their legs and arms that disappear by the time they’re born. And some of these muscles were last seen in ...
Muscles discovered in unborn babies' hands and feet disappeared from adults 250million years agoDaily Mail - 14 hours ago
Researchers from Howard University in Washington DC said around 30 of the muscles could be seen in seven-week-old foetuses but at least 10 of these disappeared by the 13th week of pregnancy.
Tiny 'Lizard-Like' Muscles Found in Developing Embryos Vanish Before BirthLivescience - 14 hours ago
Detailed 3D images of embryos reveal that some muscles form and then vanish during early human development.