Human embryos have extra hand muscles found in lizards but not most adults ScienceNews - 12 hours ago In developing human embryos, muscles are made, then lost, in a pattern that mirrors the appearance of the structures during evolution.

Now you see them, now you don’t: embryonic muscles echo evolution Cosmos Magazine - 14 hours ago Early muscles reflect ancestral change, new imaging reveals. Barry Keily reports.

Human Fetuses Develop Lizard-Like Body Parts That Disappear Before Birth Gizmodo - 7 hours ago New research this week seems to show that human fetuses develop several muscles in their legs and arms that disappear by the time they’re born. And some of these muscles were last seen in ...

Muscles discovered in unborn babies' hands and feet disappeared from adults 250million years ago Daily Mail - 14 hours ago Researchers from Howard University in Washington DC said around 30 of the muscles could be seen in seven-week-old foetuses but at least 10 of these disappeared by the 13th week of pregnancy.