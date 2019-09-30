Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Spitzer spots a starry region bursting with bubbles

Phys.org - 2 hours ago

This infrared image from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope shows a cloud of gas and dust full of bubbles, which are inflated by wind and radiation from young, massive stars. Each bubble is filled ...

NASA’s Spitzer Spots Vibrant ‘Cosmic Bubble Bath’ in Milky Way

Geek.com - 3 hours ago

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope spotted a "cosmic bubble bath" in the Milky Way. (Photo Credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech) NASA&#8217;s Spitzer Space Telescope ...

Spitzer Space Telescope images bubbly interstellar nebula rich in newborn stars

UPI - 2 hours ago

New images captured by the Spitzer Space Telescope suggest parts of the Milky Way are bubbling over, like a pot of boiling water.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer