A long time ago in 12 galaxies far, far away…

Cosmos Magazine - 18 hours ago

Astronomers have discovered the most distant known cluster of galaxies 13 billion light years away. Richard A Lovett reports.

Oldest galaxy protocluster forms 'queen's court'

Phys.org - Fri 27 Sep 19

Using the Subaru, Keck and Gemini Telescopes, an international team of astronomers has discovered a collection of 12 galaxies that existed about 13.0 billion years ago. This is the earliest ...

UPI - Fri 27 Sep 19

