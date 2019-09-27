Boeing, Federal Aviation Administration misjudged pilot response to 737 MAX trouble

Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
ABC Science - Thu 26 Sep 19

Boeing, FAA misjudged pilot response to 737 MAX trouble: government report

TechXplore - Thu 26 Sep 19

Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration misjudged how pilots would respond to multiple alerts and alarms as they encountered trouble when flying the 737 MAX, according to a government ...

FAA Orders Inspection of Boeing 737 Next Generation Jets After Discovery of 'Structural Cracks'

Gizmodo - 6 hours ago

Boeing, already having taken a $4.9 billion after-tax charge this year amid the ongoing fallout from two deadly 737 Max crashes, now has problems with a different line of planes.Read more...

Feds say Boeing 737 needs to be better designed for humans

Arstechnica - 15 hours ago

NTSB review suggests pilots may have been overwhelmed by multiple alerts and warnings.

